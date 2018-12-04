Deco chat with ‘The Favourite’ cast about their favorite things

Deco’s favorite thing about “The Favourite” is that it’s about 18th century British royalty, which gives Shireen an excuse to talk with an accent. It also has some 21st century star power. Our favorite Deco reporter Sir Chris Van Vliet, of the Torontonian Van Vliets, interviewed the stars.

Best. Introduction. Ever! This movie is vying for some serious Oscar attention. If Emma Stone gets nominated here, it would be her third nomination in the last four years. I talked to her in New York about a few of her favorite things.

Olivia Colman (as Queen Anne): “Did you just look at me? Look at me! How dare you?! Close your eyes.”

“The Favourite,” is spelled with the english spelling of “ou,” which makes sense because the movie takes place there. It’s early 18th century, and we meet Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, and she has a very interesting relationship with Rachel Weisz’s character.

Rachel Weisz: “My character is a childhood friend of the queen, and now as adults, we’re still best friends, also lovers. The queen’s a little bit useless, so I run the country for her.”

Emma Stone (as Abigail): “I hoped I might be employed here by you as something.”

Rachel Weisz (as Lady Sarah): “A monster for the children to play with perhaps?”

Emma Stone (as Abigail): “Grrr.”

Their relationship starts to change when Emma Stone comes into the picture and tries to charm the queen.

Chris Van Vliet: “We see in the film that your character is willing to take any job at all just to get into the palace. Before you were doing this for a living, what’s the worst job that you had?”

Emma Stone: “My one job was working at a dog bakery. I got in trouble because I underbaked one of the birthday cakes that a woman had ordered from Beverly Hills, and the woman called and she was like, ‘You did not bake this cake through for my dog’s birthday party.’ And I was like, ‘OK, do you want to return it?’ and she’s like, ‘No, he already ate it.’ And I was like, ‘Why are you upset?'”

Rachel Weisz (as Lady Sarah): “You have become close to Abigail. She is a viper.”

Olivia Colman (as Queen Anne): “You’re jealous.”

The dynamic between these three ladies starts to change as both Emma and Rachel are competing for the queen’s attention.

Rachel Weisz: “I really loved doing scenes with Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, which is really what the main body of the movie was. It was really interesting to be in a power struggle with other women.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Since the movie’s called ‘The Favourite,’ I want to ask you a couple of your favorite things. What is your favorite movie of all time?”

Emma Stone: “Oh, I love ‘Help!,’ the Beatles movie.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Favorite food of all time.”

Rachel Weisz: “Favorite food: chicken.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Just straight up chicken? How is it cooked?”

Rachel Weisz: “I don’t know. I really like chicken with vegetables and a little soy sauce.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What is your favorite thing about this character?”

Emma Stone: “Her strength.”

“The Favorite” is in theaters next Friday.

