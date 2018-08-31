Deco catches up with ‘Ozark’ stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney ahead of 2nd season

The Byrdes are back! After a long year, “Ozark” season two is finally here. The new season doesn’t maintain season one’s intensity, it surpasses it. We went to L.A. to talk with the stars of the hit Netflix show to find out how they pulled it off.

If you thought season one of “Ozark” was intense, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Janet McTeer (as Helen Pierce): “Don’t [expletive] with my client. He’ll kill your children.”

Season two is edge-of-your-seat, pass-the-Xanax television.

Lisa Emery (as Darlene Snell): “May I remind you of your debt to us.”

The bill is coming due for Marty and Wendy — and the sins of the past are expensive to pay off.

Julia Garner: “It was intense this second season.”

Deco caught up with the crew of the hit Netflix show in Los Angeles.

They told us that making this season was like making a gourmet dish.

Jason Bateman: “It makes everything pretty easy when you’ve got people with taste like that saying, ‘Here’s what we went and bought at the store, now you guys go cook it.'”

Carson Holmes (as Three): “Have you killed other people?”

Laura Linney (as Wendy Byrde): “We do not kill people.”

Jason Bateman (as Marty Byrde): “Guys, that’s it. To school. Learning.”

This season has lies, betrayal,

Julia Garner (as Ruth Langmore): “Marty will use you up and spit you out.”

A heroin field on fire, and of course, a lake. And that’s almost like having an extra co-star to act with you.

Laura Linney: “If you want a story that deals with mystery and suspense, you put it near a lake. And you let the lake do a lot of the work for you.”

What is the end game?

Laura, Jason and Julia aren’t telling us, but they did say nothing in the show is random.

Jason Bateman: “They are so intelligent and disciplined and deliberate about the way they break each season and making sure these escalations in plot aren’t arbitrary moments of scare.”

Janet McTeer (as Helen Pierce): “You do realize you are betting on being able to pull all of this off.”

Jason Bateman (as Marty Byrde): “Yeah.”

We have a feeling they will pull it off, and the end of the season will have us on the edge of our seat, calling to refill our Xanax.

Jason Bateman (as Marty Byrde): “We have to live with the weight of those decisions.”

Laura Linney (as Wendy Byrde): “At least admit it was good for us.”

Ozark season two is now streaming on Netflix.

