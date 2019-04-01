Deborah Norville to undergo surgery for cancerous thyroid nodule in neck

Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville has announced that she will be undergoing surgery for a cancerous thyroid nodule in her neck.

Norville released a taped announcement that is set to air during Monday’s show.

“We live in a world of ‘see something, say something,’ and I’m really glad we do,” she said in the video. “A long time ago, an Inside Edition viewer reached out to say she’d seen something on my neck. It was a lump.”

Norville said at the time she went to a doctor and had the lump checked out.

“For years, it was nothing. Until recently,” she said. “It was something.”

“The doctor says it’s a very localized form of cancer, which tomorrow I’ll have surgery to have removed. There will be no chemo, I’m told no radiation but I will have surgery, and I’ll be away for a bit.”

Norville went on to ask for viewers’ support.

“If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and for my surgeon, and I thank you very much,” she said.

