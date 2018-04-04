Deborah Cox stars in live musical version of ‘The Bodyguard’

A lot of movies are being made into live musicals these days. But not many make the jump from screen to stage as naturally as “The Bodyguard.” A top-flight production — starring Deborah Cox in the role Whitney Houston made famous — has hit Miami. This is one show that really rocks the house.

Deborah Cox needs protection.

In the live musical version of “The Bodyguard” currently at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Deborah plays Rachel Marron — a superstar singer being stalked by an unknown killer.

We caught up with the star who told Deco how the movie was tweaked for the stage.

Deborah Cox: “The show is pretty much the same as the film. There’s a little bit more of a love triangle with the sister, the stalker is much more prevalent in our show.”

The role of Rachel Marron took Whitney Houston from superstar status into the stratosphere.

Performing the material Whitney made famous tests Deborah’s talents — and lets her honor her friend at the same time.

Deborah Cox: “I get to sing these songs every single night and pay homage to the person that really made a mark in this industry and left a huge legacy.”

It wasn’t easy making these iconic songs sound fresh for audiences who know the movie so well.

Deborah Cox: “I had to completely erase everything that I knew of these songs before and how they were before recorded anyway, and find a new way of expressing them.”

Audiences can’t wait to hear the show’s big numbers…

And Deborah can’t wait to sing them.

Deborah Cox: “I mean, I could feel it from the moment I step onstage to do ‘Queen of the Night.’ I can feel the energy, the anticipation of wanting to hear ‘I Will Always Love You,’ and I’m right there with them.”

Just because she stars in the live production doesn’t mean Deborah’s above checking out the film.

Deborah Cox: “I’ve caught it actually a few times while we’ve been on the road — ‘The Bodyguard’ has just been on television, and I’ll check it out and watch it and see the differences.”

You can catch performances of “The Bodyguard” at the Adrienne Arsht Center through Sunday.

