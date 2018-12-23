Debby Ryan, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged.

Both Ryan and Dun announced their engagement on social media Saturday. The 30-year-old Dun proposed to the 25-year-old Ryan in a treehouse in New Zealand. Dun posted a photo of himself proposing on one knee before a shocked Ryan. He called her his “dude for life.”

I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes pic.twitter.com/JyKoXAV0IJ — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 23, 2018

Ryan, star of the Netflix series “Insatiable,” said on Twitter that she said yes. Ryan added she “technically said `no way’ twice but I meant yes.”

