‘Dear class of 2020’ hosted by Obamas providing graduating class with star-studded appearances

(WSVN) - “Dear class of 2020” was a 4-hour commencement celebration held Sunday night.

The live streaming commencement event was hosted by YouTube and celebrated graduating seniors during this unique time in history.

It was jam-packed with star power, featured more than 70 famous faces and was hosted by the Obamas.

Beyonce: “Class of 2020, every thought in your mind is powerful.”

Lady Gaga: “Although there is much to be sad about, there is also much to be celebrated.”

Jennifer Lopez: “Graduate during a global crisis. OK, that’s more than a learning experience. It’s a growing experience.”

A special message was also given by the Obamas.

President Obama: “Hold your heads high and celebrate.”

Michelle Obama: “And go ahead, do a little dance.”

The star studded line-up, featured superstars like Alicia Keys and was called, “Dear Class of 2020”

Graduates: “We were raising each other, we found out who we wanted to be, a landscape architect, a writer, an industrial engineer.”

Graduates: “We did it, together … Together, together.”

Chloe and Halle Bailey: “Class of 2020, we are so proud of you all.”

The famous sisters sang their new single: “I Do.”

They weren’t the only ones with singing chops.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” sang a lovely version of Mariah Carey’s “Hero” for teachers.

Then, Carey herself jumped in and harmonized with the cast.

Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State: “Promise yourself today, you will savor and make the best of every moment. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t be passionate about something because of the color of your skin or your gender, or the circumstances from which you came. It is your passion, work for it, embrace it, and it will pay dividends throughout your life.”

