VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium’s parent company, The Dolphin Company, announced a new partnership with David Martin to tear down the majority of the marine park and replace it with a dock and marina restaurants.

David Martin is a Miami-based developer who owns the development company Terra.

Miami Seaquarium has been the center of controversy regarding the treatment of animals.

“Over 250 marine animals have died since this park opened, so today’s a funeral,” said a protester outside of the facility.

Animal advocacy groups have publicly called for the closure of the park.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the partnership an important step in the right direction.

“This agreement represents a major step forward for Miami-Dade County, opening a new chapter in marine life education and Biscayne Bay preservation,” said Levine Cava, in a statement. “[…]The transition is safe and orderly, with the highest priority placed on the welfare of the animals under their care.”

The new development is part of a bankruptcy filing the company is pursuing, including the purchasing of the lease, that has committed to the new marina project.

The proposal is still subject to approval by bankruptcy court, then by the Miami-Dade County Commission.

It’s not clear what parts of the park will be kept, but developers said they would like to maintain some kind of aquarium as part of the larger facility plans.

