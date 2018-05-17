Deadpool sits down with Deco to chat about ‘Deadpool 2’

Deadpool is a lot like Deco: funny, irreverent and unlike anything else out there. And now our unlikely hero is back. We went to New York and talked with the stars of the show, including big red himself.

Morena Baccarin (as Vanessa): “Kids give us a chance to be better than we used to be. He needs you.”

Isn’t it always about the kids?

In “Deadpool 2,” we got a lot going on.

Josh Brolin (as Cable): “My name’s Cable. I’m here for the kid.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “What? The kid?”

A sorta bad guy, Cable, wants to kill a kid.

And Deadpool wants to stop it at any possible cost.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “We’ll be known as X-Force.”

Zazie Beetz (as Domino): “Isn’t that a little derivative?”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “You’re absolutely right.”

Josh Brolin: “How did I react to the character? I loved it, man, because I went into the comics.”

Basically, Cable is an anti-villain that isn’t as horrible as he seems.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “I ain’t letting Cable kill this kid. But I can’t do this alone.”

And even Josh Brolin is willing to admit that to Deco.

Josh Brolin: “The whole thing is we don’t want to give up any spoilers, but the thing is Cable is presented as a certain villain and then maybe there is something behind it.”

Actually, we love spoilers!

Anything else you’d like to say, Josh?

Josh Brolin: “It’s kinda nice once you start to learn more about him.”

So, what does our hero think of our alleged villain?

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “[Expletive] Oh, you’re talking about the character, not the actor playing him.”

Focus, DP.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “Gosh, where do I start? Well, he’s the biological son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, Jean Grey’s clone, and half brother to Rachel Summers.”

Of course this movie builds on the first.

There’s more snark and irony.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “If you wanna fight for what’s right, sometimes you have to fight dirty.”

But even Deadpool says some people need to avoid this movie.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “Ah, people who are easily offended. Those with taste and a sense of humor. People who don’t like to waste time or money.”

And on the off chance you missed the first, our hero’s got you covered.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “The good news is you don’t need to see “Deadpool 1” to understand “Deadpool 2,” but definitely see “Spiderman 3″ to enjoy it.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “It’s showtime.”

“Deadpool 2” is out in theaters on May 18.

