Of course, there’s more to “Deadpool 2” than Ryan Reynolds. This time around, the mouthy merc is putting together a team for an ultra-dangerous mission. Two of the new stars hung out with Deco — and things got real, really fast.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “There’s this kid. He’s in trouble.”

Deadpool’s a merc on a mission. To save a wayward mutant, Russell, from a time traveling, Terminator wannabe.

Josh Brolin: “My name’s Cable. I’m here for the kid.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “What? The kid?”

D.P.’s determined to make sure that doesn’t happen, but he can’t do it alone.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “We’re gonna form a super duper [expletive] group. They need to be tough, really flexible and young enough to carry their own franchise in 10 to 12 years.”

So after holding some auditions, his gender-neutrally named team is ready for action.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “We’ll be known as X-Force.”

Zazie Beetz (as Domino): “Isn’t that a little derivative?”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “You’re absolutely right.”

Julian Dennison: “And being in this universe, being new to it, I’m really excited for what people will think.”

We talked with Julian Dennison, who plays Russell, aka Firefist, and Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino.

Julian Dennison: “I really want people to see it.”

The two are new to superhero status, but the characters have been around a while, and the pressure is on.

Julian Dennison: “I’m nervous what people will think, ’cause Firefist is not really known, but I look physically — both our characters, actually, we look very different in the comics. So I’m not scared, I’m just nervous.”

Zazie Beetz (as Domino): “Domino. I’m lucky.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “Luck isn’t a superpower. It’s certainly not very cinematic.”

Zazie told us the last few weeks have been like nothing she’s ever experienced.

Zazie Beetz: “That’s new for both of us, that intense paparazzi.”

She also talked about the darker side of superhero stardom that you never hear about.

Zazie Beetz: “I’ve heard interviews with people getting death threats and things like that, and I’m like, I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Turns out, being a superhero is a boys club, and breaking in as a strong female isn’t easy.

And while Zazie hasn’t been targeted, she’s bracing for the worst.

Zazie Beetz: “I’ve heard that, particularly more for women in, like, superhero films — I don’t know if it’s the sexuality element — that they are more likely to receive death threats.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “You wanna fight for what’s right, sometimes you gotta fight dirty.”

I have a feeling luck is definitely on her side.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “And that is why ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ is pure pornography.”

Karan Soni (as Dopinder): “Huh…”

Zazie Beetz: “God, I wish I finished college.”

“Deadpool 2” is now playing in theaters.

