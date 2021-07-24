MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2021 Rolling Loud hip-hop festival kicked off Day 2 with large crowds at Hard Rock Stadium and some traffic congestion in parts of Miami-Dade County.

For many fans who flocked to the Miami Gardens venue, the three-day showcase is the first major event they’ve attended since the start of the pandemic.

“This is the first concert back,” said a concertgoer.

The pandemic was what prompted organizers to cancel the 2020 edition of the festival.

“We’ve been locked inside for almost two years. We’re trying to get lit,” said another concertgoer.

To #RollingLoudMiami attendees: Our community is experiencing a dangerous spike in COVID cases. Please help us slow the spread by practicing safe behavior – and if you aren’t vaccinated, you can get the shot at a Rolling Loud vaccine pop-up all weekend.https://t.co/dl7HUm612d — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 24, 2021

The day’s lineup includes headliner Travis Scott, who is expected to take the stage Saturday night.

“It’s a whole different vibe in Miami,” said a concertgoer.

That energy has been flowing since doors opened on Friday. That night, rapper Bobby Shmurda debuted new music during his set.

The fan frenzy was spotted as far south as Brickell, where Scott made a stop at a 7-Eleven on Saturday.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade showed the Grammy winner surfing the crowd of fans on his way out of the store.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the weather at the festival has been cooperating.

“It’s going to be a big weekend, man,” said a concertgoer.

The big weekend on stage has led to traffic headaches. Several detours around the stadium has led to bumper-to-bumper traffic along Northwest 199th Street.

Over in South Beach, road closures are set to remain in place through Sunday night.

As for concertgoers, they said they plan to celebrate and make up for lost time.

“We’re just trying to be out and have a good time and get some fresh air,” said a concertgoer.

Miami Beach Police advise drivers to expect delays into the city through the major causeways due to eastbound lane closures.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.