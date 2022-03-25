MIAMI (WSVN) - The stage is set for the Ultra Music Festival to kick off in downtown Miami for the first time since its two-year postponement.

7SkyForce hovered over Bayfront Park moments after the gates opened at Bayfront Park, at around 4 p.m., Friday. A large crowd could be seen walking into the venue.

Revelers who spoke with 7News could hardly contain their excitement.

“Let’s go!” said a woman.

​”It will be amazing!” said another woman.

“We’re just happy to be here,” said a third woman.

Organizers expect about 55,000 people from around the world to pack the sold-out event each day this year.

There is considerable anticipation among attendees after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

“We’re so happy that all the activities are coming back,” said festival goer Ilana Kohl.

With Ultra back in downtown Miami, traffic congestion is all but certain all weekend long. The northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard will remain shut down from Southeast First to Northeast Fourth streets until the end of the festival, early Monday morning.

Cars will be rerouted through the southbound lanes, and drivers heading south will be rerouted west on Northeast Sixth Street.

A Miami Heat game at the FTX Arena on Friday night is expected to further increase traffic volume, so officials urge drivers to plan ahead.

“We welcome everyone to come to downtown Miami, just pack yourselves with patience,” said City of Miami Police officer Kenia Fallat.

With the festivities underway, Miami Police officers said they are prepared for the influx of people.

“We have doubled up the police presence,” said Fallat.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said they are also geared up for whatever the weekend may bring. Nearly 100 firefighters are on standby at the festival.

“We have hazmat technicians on the scene as well, SWAT medics,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “Anything that you could think, we have here.”

The message from officials remains the same it has been every Ultra weekend: have fun but be safe.​

“We just want everyone to party responsibly and act accordingly,” said Fallat.

“Stay safe, everyone, and enjoy this amazing party,” said a man attending Ultra.

Friday’s festivities will wrap up at midnight. The festival will continue Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight.

