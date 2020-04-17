David Guetta to perform from Brickell balcony to raise money for charities

MIAMI (WSVN) - David Guetta is set to perform from a balcony in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood to raise money for multiple charities in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The international DJ will be hosting United at Home, a two-hour livestream set for Saturday that will raise money for four worldwide charities, including Feeding South Florida.

“I wanted to give, I mean some money, but also some of my time and what I do,” Guetta said. “There are a lot of artists performing from home, but I’m not going to lie, I need an audience.”

Guetta teamed up with the Miami Downtown Development Authority, who proposed a secret spot in Brickell.

“So basically, I have 8,000 people on their balconies, so to me, of course it’s not a traditional audience, but it’s still an audience, you know? And I feed from the energy of the people,” Guetta said.

The event is meant to be an online dance party first and foremost, so for those who won’t have a bird’s eye view of the concert, tune in on Guetta’s or the DDA’s social media channels starting at 6 p.m.

“Usually, I’m always traveling and playing all around the world, so now, I’m stuck at home, and I’m making almost a song a day,” Guetta said.

Guetta is quarantining in his Miami Beach condo while his children are in London. He said even though the separation has been difficult for him, he’s put everything in perspective.

“I’m healthy. My family is healthy,” Guetta said. “Miami is really my happy place, so I’m not complaining. Some people are in way worse situations.”

International DJ Cedric Gervais will be streaming a live set at 7 p.m. on the World Red Eye Instagram page. The organization is raising money for their #WRECares initiative, which has already made $10,000 for first responders in South Florida.

