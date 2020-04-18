David Guetta performing from Icon Brickell in livestreamed benefit

MIAMI (WSVN) - Electronic dance music fans in South Florida and across the globe are jamming to the pulsating beats of an internationally renowned DJ, and it’s all for a good cause.

International DJ David Guetta has taken the stage and is turning up the volume at Icon Brickell, Saturday evening.

The two-hour livestream, called “United at Home,” will raise money to benefit global charities, including Feeding South Florida.

“I wanted to give some money and also some of my time in what I do, and there are a lot of artists performing from home,” he said, “but I’m not going to lie: I need an audience.”

Guetta has teamed up with the Miami Downtown Development Authority to help host the balcony bash.

“Of course, it’s not the traditional audience, but it’s still an audience, and I feel it from the energy from the people,” he said.

The show is intended to be an online dance party first and foremost, so fans who are unable get a bird’s-eye view of the poolside party may go to Guetta’s social media pages to be a virtual part of all the fun.

Guetta, who has been quarantined in South Florida while his children are in London, said that even though the separation has been difficult, it really puts things into perspective.

“I’m healthy, my family is healthy. Miami is really my happy place, so I’m not complaining,” he said. “Some people are in way worse situations.”

“United at Home” kicked off at 6 p.m. and is livestreaming on Guetta’s Instagram page and other social media platforms. As of 6:10 p.m., about 17,000 fans were watching the set.

