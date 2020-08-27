David Dobrik hosts ‘Dodgeball Thunderdome,’ a new twist on the classic game

Remember playing dodgeball as a kid? It was fun, but it could also be downright brutal. No matter how intense it was back in the day, a new version of dodgeball is really getting down and dirty. Deco’s dodgeball fanatic, Alex Miranda, is about to hit us with “Dodgeball Thunderdome.”

In 1995’s “Clueless,” we learned that Amber’s plastic surgeon didn’t want her doing any activity where balls fly at her nose, so dodgeball was definitely out of the question — let alone the new and unforgiving “Dodgeball Thunderdome.”

“Dodgeball Thunderdome,” the Discovery Channel’s latest competition series, turns the grade-school game into an all-out adult war.

Host David Dobrik dropped all the deets on Deco.

David Dobrik: “It’s just like classic dodgeball, but there’s so many twists it’s a completely amped-up version of the regular classic game that you’d find in high school or middle school.”

This is definitely not the game you played during gym class.

David Dobrik: “Contestants have to run through a course, and under the course is mud, there’s swamps, there’s dirt. You just don’t want to fall, and fortunately for us, everybody ends up falling. At the same time as people are running through the course, they’re being pelted left and right by dodgeballs.”

If you were ever picked last for dodgeball, or were beaned beyond mercy, this is your chance to finally get even.

David Dobrik: “We have the jocks. We have the geeks. We have the firefighters. We have the personal trainers. We have the teachers, so everybody that wants some revenge and maybe didn’t get it during their high school days can get it now.”

Players bounce around the mud and the muck for a chance to take home $25,000, and viewers have a chance to pad their pockets without getting the least bit messy, thanks to a secret code.

David Dobrik: “The code will pop up on the bottom of the screen, and then, you go to the Discovery website, enter it in, and that’s it. You’re entered in for a chance to win $5,000.”

With all this talk about dodgeball, we couldn’t help but think about this guy.

Ben Stiller (as White Goodman): “Joanie loves chachi.”

So, will Ben Stiller be showing up on “Dodgeball Thunderdome?”

David Dobrik: “Still waiting to hear back if this show’s a success — maybe season two.”

As if it wasn’t hard enough for players to stay on their feet during “Dodgeball Thunderdome,” everything is coated in grease.

I don’t know if I could’ve played this kind of dodgeball.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.