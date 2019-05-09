David Beckham banned from driving for using cell phone

(CNN) — Former England football star David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel.

A south London court handed Beckham six points on his drivers’ license for the offense in the British capital, reported UK media agency Press Association (PA).

With six points already on his license for other speeding offenses, Beckham, 43, now faces a ban.

The former Manchester United and England footballer was driving his Bentley in London’s West End on November 21 when a member of the public spotted him using his phone, reports PA.

“Instead of looking straight forward, paying attention to the road, he appeared to be looking at his lap,” said prosecutor Matthew Spratt, according to PA.

“He (the witness) says that the defendant was operating a handheld device at knee level. At that moment a photograph was taken.”

Beckham’s lawyer, Gerrard Tyrrell, said that his client cannot remember the incident.

“There is no excuse for what took place but his view is as he cannot remember… he’s going to plead guilty and that’s what he’s done,” said Tyrrell.

Beckham also spent time playing for Spain’s Real Madrid and LA Galaxy in the US, before ending his long and storied football career with a short stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

He is currently working to bring the 25th MLS franchise to Miami, Florida.

