David and Victoria Beckham celebrate anniversary amid split speculation

(CNN) — David and Victoria Beckham have done their version of “nothing to see here, folks.”

The superstar couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary Wednesday in Paris and made sure the world knew about it by posting on social media.

“19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple,” David Beckham’s photo caption read. “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

His wife shared the same image, writing “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”

The couple did indeed don purple for their wedding reception on July 4, 1999, but there’s now chatter they’re both seeing red.

Last month their reps released a statement to several media outlets denying that the pair had separated.

“There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news,” the statement said. “This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”

They are the parents of Brooklyn, 19; Romeo, 15; Cruz, 13; and daughter, Harper, 6.

Victoria Beckham shared some of the action from the celebration on her Instagram feed, including their enjoying a bottle of 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, which isn’t exactly cheap.

“Special wine for a very special day x,” she wrote in the caption.

