Dave Matthews Band headlines South Beach bash ahead of NYE celebrations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Revelers are enjoying a beach bash in South Beach headlined by the Dave Matthews Band, as South Florida gets ready to ring in 2019.

Hundreds of concertgoers flocked to the stadium near the water, off Ocean Drive, as the Capital One Beach Bash got underway, Friday evening.

Before the big act takes the stage, pep rallies for both teams squaring off in Saturday’s Orange Bowl, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide, got revelers in a festive mood.

“We are so excited. We are super pumped,” said an Oklahoma fan. “Boomer Sooners!”

“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of people out here,” said a man wearing a dark red Oklahoma visor. “It looks like everybody’s having a great time.”

The celebration is already in progress in the rest of South Beach. 7News cameras captured large crowds walking down Ocean Drive

The iconic street will remain closed to vehicular traffic until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

For some revelers, Friday’s festivities are a prelude to an array of star-studded New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Pitbull, Mr. 305 himself, is set to perform Monday night at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, where the Big Orange will drop from the InterContinental Hotel at the stroke of midnight.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish aims to elicit big laughs at the James L. Knight Center, also in downtown Miami.

Back in Miami Beach, the upscale Faena Hotel hopes revelers looking for posh prix-fixe dinners and glammed-up decadence make it their New Year’s Eve destination.

“Where else are you going to party with a big, woolly mammoth, fireworks and a Grammy Award-winning artist?” said Faena Hotel spokesperson Alisha Talbot.

Up north at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, even after midnight on New Year’s. Several parties are scheduled at the popular Broward resort.

The Dave Matthews Band kicked off their concert at around 8:45 p.m.

