(WSVN) - Actor Daniel Kaluuya has not reprised his role in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

The actor said the schedule for the Marvel film conflicts with his upcoming movie, “Nope.”

BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE!



It's official he's not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) July 13, 2022

Kaluuya was asked to come back to play his part as W’Kabi, but sources said he already committed to the Jordan Peele film.

