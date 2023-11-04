SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida dancers are getting ready for a major parade performance after they were invited to showcase their skills at a Thanksgiving tradition.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a holiday tradition, a staple of the season that started back in 1924.

This year marks the 97th march through Manhattan, and a local dance studio will be part of the show.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, these dancers from the Maria Verdeja School of the Arts in Kendall shared their excitement ahead of their appearance at the parade later this month.

“It’s a great opportunity for us all to be able to travel together and have so much fun being with all of our best friends,” said dancer Valentina Larrauri, “and I think being in the parade is something that only a little girl can dream of, so to be able to have that is so exciting.”

The dancers are hard at work practicing their routine. They’ll be one of five performance groups featured in the parade.

“We’ve been working really hard. We’ve been working every Saturday, sometimes Friday and Wednesdays,” said dancer Emma Arrindell, “and Ms. Suki [Lopez] just wants us to be the best.”

The dancers will have the opportunity to showcase their talents for two and a half miles, from Central Park to Macy’s Herald Square.

Suki Lopez, MVSA’s artistic director, said a chance like this, to have her students show off their dancing skills, does not come along every day.

“It’s years in the making, and this opportunity doesn’t come by that often, you know?” she said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us, and it’s truly incredible to be able to offer this to my students.”

Their trip to New York City promises to be an unforgettable experience, because they will be in esteemed company this year, with talents like Cher and the vocal a cappella group Pentatonix, as well as the iconic floats and balloons … and Santa Claus himself.

The parade kicks off Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 a.m. The dance troupe said they will be performing close to Santa.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.