FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale are changing the narrative of classical ballet with their rendition of “The Nutcracker.”

This weekend, young dancers performed their annual “Chocolate Nutcracker” ballet at the Dillard Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre.

The dances were performed by students of diverse backgrounds in race, culture and economic status.

“We need to show show that classical ballet has to have more inclusion and diversity,” said Alina Guerrero-Peña, the school’s director of dance. “I think we are moving in that direction, and we are hoping to move it even more by showing and demonstrating that we are able to do that.”

The annual performance helps students gain exposure when preparing for college or industry dance opportunities.

