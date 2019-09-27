Cutthroat high school politics — and more — drive Netflix series ‘The Politician’

Imagine knowing all along you were destined to be president. A new Netflix show is exploring that very situation — from the perspective of high schoolers. “The Politician” is definitely a show that deals with politics, but it’s a lot more than that. Deco went to the Big Apple to hold a state of the union with the cast.

Ben Platt (as Payton Hobart): “I’m warning you — do not screw with my dream.”

Gwyneth Paltrow (as Georgina Hobart: “Your ambition frightens me.”

Payton Hobart is dead set on becoming president of the United States.

Ben Platt (as Payton Hobart): “I’m gonna be president of the United States. I’m merely stating a fact: I will be president someday.”

But first, he’s gotta win the race for student body president.

Lucy Boynton (as Astrid): “This school deserves better than you.”

“The Politician” is the latest show from Ryan Murphy, the creator of “Glee,” “American Horror Story”, “Pose” and “9-1-1.” But this series feels different and new, in all the right ways.

Tony winner Ben Platt, who stars as Payton, told us why that is.

Ben Platt: “It’s like when you leave your tooth under the pillow for the Tooth Fairy, and instead of bringing you money, she brings you, I don’t know, an artisanally crafted gift, you know what i mean?”

Uhh, kind of?

Ben Platt: “It’s got that sharp high school, dark laugh, satirical bite that I think everyone is expecting. but then I think there’s a lot more empathy and depth of character.”

Starring alongside Ben is a talented ensemble cast of young adults who play high schoolers, which naturally made them a little nostalgic for those teenage years.

Rahne Jones: “I thought high school was the end-all, be-all. I was like ‘This is it! This is all that matters!’ And then I grew up, and I was like, ‘OK, girl.'”

Zoey Deutch: “I miss the El Pollo Loco around the corner of my high school. It was so delicious. I’d get a BRC every day.”

Now I’m hungry. Anyway, Payton’s path to the school presidency isn’t easy. There’s lots of fun drama along the campaign trail, like from his opponent, Astrid, played by Lucy Boynton.

These two are very convincing archrivals, so make no mistake: Lucy totally despises Ben in real life.

Lucy Boynton: “So much.”

David Corenswet: “We had to create separate hangouts just to keep them from each other’s throats.”

Lucy Boynton: “That’s why we’re doing press separately, actually.”

“The Politician” is streaming now on Netflix, and we already know there’s gonna be a second season.

