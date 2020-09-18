Customize your bread loaves for a good cause at Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar

Spread love, not hate, especially in these tough times. Lucky for us, one bakery is rising to the occasion. Alex Miranda and his “rye” sense of humor have the story.

Like Oprah, we love bread, and it turns out bread loves us back. A South Florida bakery is spreading positivity by feeding us delicious carbs, and they’re giving back in the process.

All you need is love at Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar in Fort Lauderdale.

Angelo Elia, the Bakery Bar: “Bread is the most incredible ingredients in our life, in our culture where I come from, from Italy, so what is better than bread, and on top of the bread, put ‘love.'”

The authentic Italian bakery has a little somethin’ somethin’ for everyone.

Angelo Elia: “We do everything in house from fresh dessert to bread to gelato — everything.”

But it’s these specific bread loaves that have us feeling good vibes.

Angelo Elia: “I think right now everybody needs some hope. Maybe we can bring some smiles back to a lot of our guests.”

Just watching the bread being made could put a smile on your face!

The bakery uses stencils to sprinkle on the positive words. That part is customizable, so ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the Deco Drive loaf.

How could it not be delish, right?

Skyler Bourquin, customer: “This Deco Drive bread tastes just as good as the show. It’s super great, tastes just like the bread I had in Italy.”

They also made us Lynn and Shireen loaves — perfection, as expected, of course, and even better, you’re eating for a good cause.

Fifteen percent of proceeds go to charity.

Angelo Elia: “The charity support is mental health, hunger and unemployment. I plan on doing this for as long as we need.”

We “loaf” that idea.

A couple of those charities are Feeding South Florida and Share Our Strength.

The bakery also does shipping if you want to send good vibes to a loved one.

FOR MORE INFO:

Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar

2104 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

954-566-6100

www.angeloeliabakery.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.