Customer leaves $2,021 tip at Miami Squeeze juice bar in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida juice bar started the new year with a tremendous tip from one of their regular customers.

Miami Squeeze in Northeast Miami-Dade posted the receipt on their Instagram page, Friday afternoon.

The loyal customer wrote a note thanking the staff for all they do and left them a $2,021 tip on a $71.84 order.

Employees said they are thankful and humble someone would consider making the generous gesture.

“It’s a true blessing on its own,” said an employee.

With a difficult 2020 behind them, the juice bar’s staff said, they hope to continue going forward and keep serving the community as best they can.

