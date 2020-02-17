Curtis, Rashad, Teller and Flo Rida weigh in on how they measure success

Box office numbers. Album sales. Rotten Tomatoes scores. That’s how critics and some fans judge success when it comes to entertainment — but what do the people who make movies, TV shows or music think? We asked some of our favorite celebs how they measure success.

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Linda Drysdale): “You know something. Spill it!”

“Knives Out” was a huge success. It made more than $300 million at the global box office, as fans and critics ate it up.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Look, I’m not gonna lie to you and tell you it’s not fun to have a hit movie. It’s super fun. It’s like really, really fun, because it means people are loving it.”

Jamie Lee Curtis has been a part of plenty of hit movies in her amazing career. She says success to her is what we think of her work.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “You do it for the pleasure of preparing entertainment for a group of people. At the end of the day, you have to be just happy with the work you did, and hope that somebody else likes it.”

Miles Teller (as Andrew Neiman): “I wanna be one of the greats.”

Money isn’t everything for Miles Teller.

Miles Teller: “You can’t control how much money a movie makes. All you can control is how you prepared, and I think that’s the most fulfilling thing to me.”

Miles is one of the stars of the new “Top Gun” sequel.

Charles Parnell (as U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Marcus “Sundown” Williams): “What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death.”

The cast has a very specific measure of success for this movie, since they’re portraying Navy pilots.

Monica Barbaro: “The pilots themselves, who actually fly these things, said it’s the closest thing they’ve seen to anything looking like actually being in the cockpit. That’s a huge honor, to get to play them and then hear that.”

Miles Teller: “You try and make the movie for them, honestly. and then hopefully a larger audience connects to it.”

Mehcad Brooks (as Shannon DeLong): “I’d like to talk to my wife.”

Phylicia Rashad (as Sarah Miller): “I’m not going anywhere.”

Phylicia Rashad’s also had a great career. Right now she co-stars in Tyler Perry’s Netflix movie, “A Fall from Grace.”

She got pretty deep with us about what success is for her.

Phylicia Rashad: “Hmm. It’s finding the truth of human behavior. How close to that am I? How deeply into that am I moving? That’s success for me.”

And we had to get a musician’s take on things, so we turned to our main man, Flo Rida.

Flo Rida (singing): “Welcome to my house. Baby, take control now.”

Flo Rida: “I get fans that tell me I’ve changed their lives, I’ve motivated them to do things that they possibly couldn’t do without the inspiration of my music, so that definitely stands out.”

