Current, former Heat players join Dwyane Wade at charity fashion show

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Heat players young and old strutted their stuff for a very special fashion show in Aventura hosted by Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Star athletes went from the court to the runway at the Sixth Annual A Night on the RunWade, held at Level Three on Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday night.

Wade was accompanied by his wife Gabrielle Union on the gray carpet for the couture showcase. Alonzo Mourning was also on hand.

The event raised $100,000 for the Overtown Youth Center.

Wade, a fashion icon on his own right, told 7News he wants to do his part to help South Florida community organizations like the youth center.

“We’ve done a lot of things on the basketball court. It’s been all about the ‘One Last Dance,’ but I don’t want the importance [of this event] to be overstepped,” he said. “The Wade Family [Foundation], and what we’ve been about, is making sure that we continue to help our community … try to make an impact in this community. That’s what’s important.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.