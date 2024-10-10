MIAMI (WSVN) - Cuban rapper El Taiger has died one week after he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and police said the shooting that claimed his life is being investigated as a murder.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, El Taiger’s team announced that doctors declared the rapper dead and offered thanks to the medical team who helped him in the past week.

El Taiger, whose real name is José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 3 near Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Officials initially attemted to determine whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or whether foul play was involved.

However, on Thursday, detectives confirmed that this is a murder investigation.

Detectives released a wanted poster for Damian Valdez-Galloso, who is wanted for questioning in connection to El Taiger’s murder.

His family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one. They urged his fans to play and dance to his music and to celebrate his life.

Friends and fans of the rapper started to arrive at JMH on Thursday to light candles and remember the singer’s life.

“It hurts a lot. Fans here, family, because basically we are all his family,” a female fan said.

7News cameras captured a growing memorial of candles near the hospital.

Details of a service or memorial will be announced at a later date.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

