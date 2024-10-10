MIAMI (WSVN) - Cuban rapper José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, also known as El Taiger, has died one week after he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to his family.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, his team announced that the medical team declared the rapper dead and offered thanks to the medical team who helped him in the past week.

Instagram

Zaldivar was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 3 near Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Officials are investigating whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or if foul play was involved.

“We’re not ruling any, any kind of situation out at this time,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales last Friday.

They released a wanted poster for Damian Valdez-Galloso, who is wanted for questioning in connection to Zaldivar’s shooting.

His family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one. They urged his fans to play and dance to his music and to celebrate his life.

Friends and fans of the rapper started to arrive at JMH on Thursday to light candles and remember the singer’s life.

“It hurts a lot. Fans here, family, because basically we are all his family,” a female fan said.

Details of a service or memorial will be announced at a later date.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.