MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular Cuban rapper was found guilty by a jury in a Miami courtroom, hours after he took the stand in his own defense.

Rapper Chocolate MC, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra Hernandez, was accused of first-degree murder solicitation involving the inmate accused of killing Cuban artist El Taiger.

After hearing both sides, jurors began deliberating the case and quickly convicted him on Wednesday afternoon.

“The defendant is guilty of the charge of murder, first-degree solicitation,” said the jury foreperson.

Hours before, prosecutors told jurors Sierra Hernandez planned to avenge El Taiger’s murder by threatening inmate Damian Valdez Galloso, who is accused of killing the artist last year.

“Three posts, two offers, one life,” said a prosecutor.

Prosecutors said he discussed a bounty of $20,000 and solicited a hit on Galloso on the internet.

“Yosvanis Sierra Hernandez, the defendant, Chocolate MC, put a hit on Damian Valdez Galloso’s life. The defendant wanted Damian to be stabbed in the hall, to be gutted,” said a prosecutor.

A video shown in court appears to show the artist talking about the money.

The rapper then took the stand to tell his side of the story.

When asked about the social media video, the artist said in Spanish: “I recognize that in that moment, I didn’t express myself accordingly.”

Later, a prosecutor asked him if he attempt to solicit the death of El Taiger, to which Sierra Hernandez said “No.”

His defense argued Sierra Hernandez’s online presence is a rap persona and none of the prosecutors’ story is true.

“The state is going to try to convolute both of them, and they are not. This is an independent person, and the other person is an artist. It’s an act,” said defense attorney Adolfo Gil.

Court cameras captured the rapper emotional on the stand when he was asked about his friend, El Taiger, and what he was accused of.

“I’m not capable of killing anyone,” said Sierra Hernandez.

But jurors were not convinced, as they convicted him of the charge. Under Florida law, defendants can be found guilty of solicitation without money ever being exchanged or a murder actually being committed.

As the verdict was read, 7News cameras captured the rapper with his head down and Gil covering his eyes in disbelief.

The judge overseeing the case decided to forgo sentencing due to Sierra Hernandez’s other open cases.

Earlier this year, the artist was caught on video holding up a fan at gunpoint after the fan allegedly asked him for a photo. The artist is accused of forcing the fan to drive him around the area for hours before eventually letting him go.

Sierra Hernandez faces up to 15 years behind bars.

