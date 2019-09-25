Cuban Egg Rolls/ Colada Cuban Cafe, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - We’re rolling into the kitchen for a South Florida favorite. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Alex Recio
The Restaurant: Colada Cuban Cafe, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Cuban Egg Rolls
Ingredients:
3oz mojo roasted pork
1 slice of ham
1 slice of Swiss cheese
4 sliced dill pickles
1 egg roll or wonton wrapper
Method of Preparation:
- Open egg roll or wonton wrapper and layer on pickles, ham (chopped), pork (chopped or pulled) and cheese.
- Wrap into egg roll shape. Spray wrapper with water to help keep wrapper closed.
- Fry rolls for about 5 minutes or until golden brown.To Plate:
Slice and serve with side of mustard.
Colada Cuban Cafe
525 N Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
954-368-4705
www.coladacubancafe.com/menu
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.