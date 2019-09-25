Cuban Egg Rolls/ Colada Cuban Cafe, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - We’re rolling into the kitchen for a South Florida favorite. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alex Recio

The Restaurant: Colada Cuban Cafe, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Cuban Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

3oz mojo roasted pork

1 slice of ham

1 slice of Swiss cheese

4 sliced dill pickles

1 egg roll or wonton wrapper

Method of Preparation:

Open egg roll or wonton wrapper and layer on pickles, ham (chopped), pork (chopped or pulled) and cheese.

Wrap into egg roll shape. Spray wrapper with water to help keep wrapper closed.

Fry rolls for about 5 minutes or until golden brown.To Plate:

Slice and serve with side of mustard.

Colada Cuban Cafe

525 N Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-368-4705

www.coladacubancafe.com/menu

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.