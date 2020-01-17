Cuban American tween has White House dreams in new Disney Plus series

Do you remember what you wanted to be when you grew up? There’s a new super cute show on Disney Plus, called “Diary of a Future President.” Deco sat down with the cast to get directions on their road to the White House.

Jessica Watkin: “What is in there?”

Gina Rodriguez (as Elena Cañero-Reed): “It’s my old diary. I started writing in the sixth grade. It’s a day-by-day account of how I got here. I really had a lot to say.”

The future is female, and all roads lead to the White House in Disney Plus’ new family comedy series, “Diary of a Future President.”

Tess Romero (as Elena Cañero-Reed): “Hello, world! Or, should I say, dear diary.”

Tess Romero stars as Elena, a 12-year-old Cuban American girl with big dreams. When we first meet Tess, she’s in middle school and still trying to figure everything out.

Tess Romero: “She’s not the coolest kid in school, but she’s super smart. She’s super confident. She’s super strong ”

Elena’s mom in the show is played by Selenis Leyva, and she tells Deco she’s super proud to be a part of something that hits close to home.

Selenis Leyva: “I think it’s a story that we have not seen, and I am so excited for all of our people to really feel like they’re finally being represented ”

While the story primarily follows young Elena, there are flash-forward scenes showing her as an adult. And who better to play the ambitious go-getter than Gina Rodriguez?

Tess Romero: “She was always great to work with, and I’m really lucky that I have like really, really talented people surrounding me, playing, you know, my family, playing future me. And, yeah, it was just a really fun work environment.”

Elena always knew she wanted to end up at the White House, but Tess and Selenis told Deco that wasn’t the case when they were younger.

Selenis Leyva: “I think that I started out wanting to maybe be a teacher, and then I wanted to be, for a very short moment, a flight attendant, because I just wanted to travel.”

Tess Romero: “When I was younger, I wanted to an actress. I always wanted to be, like, everything there was. Like, ‘Oh, doctor? That sounds cool, I’ll be that.'”

Since the show is called “Diary of a Future President,” you know we had to ask these two if they ever kept a journal.

Selenis Leyva: “I have, like, a stack of diaries, from the time that I was in middle school straight through high school, college and even now.”

Tess Romero: “I also have a stack of diaries that people have just given. They’re like, ‘Oh, you’re on “Diary of a Future President?” Here, take five diaries.’ But I haven’t written in any of them.”

“Diary Of A Future President” is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.