If you like spicy side dishes, we have an easy to make dish that will make your mouth water. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 15 oz. can of chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried

1 small garlic clove, minced or microplaned

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. garam masala

Pinch of red pepper flakes

4 tbsp. olive oil

Handful of chopped fresh mint, oregano, basil, parsley or a mix

Method of Preparation:

Spread the chickpeas out in a single layer on paper towels and roll around to pat dry.

Stir together garlic and yogurt in a bowl. Add a dollop on a plate and spread it with the back of a spoon.

Heat four tbsp. olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chickpeas and cook until golden and crispy, about 10 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer the chickpeas to paper towels to drain. Toss them in a bowl with cumin, paprika, garlic powder, garam masala and red pepper flakes.

Add chickpeas on top of yogurt and sprinkle with fresh herbs.

Serve warm with bread.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.