If you like spicy side dishes, we have an easy to make dish that will make your mouth water. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 15 oz. can of chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried
1 small garlic clove, minced or microplaned
1/2 cup plain yogurt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. garam masala
Pinch of red pepper flakes
4 tbsp. olive oil
Handful of chopped fresh mint, oregano, basil, parsley or a mix
Method of Preparation:
- Spread the chickpeas out in a single layer on paper towels and roll around to pat dry.
- Stir together garlic and yogurt in a bowl. Add a dollop on a plate and spread it with the back of a spoon.
- Heat four tbsp. olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chickpeas and cook until golden and crispy, about 10 minutes.
- Use a slotted spoon to transfer the chickpeas to paper towels to drain. Toss them in a bowl with cumin, paprika, garlic powder, garam masala and red pepper flakes.
- Add chickpeas on top of yogurt and sprinkle with fresh herbs.
- Serve warm with bread.
Enjoy!
