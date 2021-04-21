Crispy Brussels Sprouts/ Uchi, Miami

(WSVN) - Brussels sprouts may not be the most popular vegetable, but a South Florida chef believes they could be a family’s favorite with his sweet and spicy sauces. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Dina Butterfield

The Restaurant: Uchi, Miami

The Dish: Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 Quart Brussels Sprouts

2 oz. Fish Caramel (Recipe Below)

2 oz. Sweet Chili Sauce (Recipe Below)

Juice of 2 Lemons

Salt to taste

Ingredients for Fish Caramel:

1 Stalk Lemongrass

1 Bulb Garlic

1 Large Shallot

1 Large Piece Ginger

1 Thai Chili

1 Cup Squid Brand Fish Sauce

1 Cup Sugar

1 Cup Water

Ingredients for Sweet Chili Sauce:

¼ Cup Fish Sauce

¼ Cup Sugar

¼ Cup White Vinegar

3 Cloves Garlic

2 Tablespoon Green Onion Whites

1 Tablespoon Water

1 Tablespoon Korean Chili Flakes

Method of Preparation for Fish Caramel:

Combine lemongrass, garlic, shallot, ginger and Thai chili in a pot and cook to caramelize.

Deglaze the pan with fish sauce.

Add the water and sugar, and cook until reduced by half.

Cool down and reserve for use.

Method of Preparation for Sweet Chili Sauce:

Slice the green onion whites into thin rounds cutting across the stalk.

Combine the salt, sugar and Korean chili flakes and mix well.

Peel and thinly slice the garlic.

Combine fish sauce, water, and vinegar.

Pour the vinegar mixture into the sugar mixture, and mix well.

Add the garlic and onion, then refrigerate and reserve till use.

Method of Preparation:

Quarter brussels sprouts and fry at 350 degrees Farenheit until caramelized and crispy.

Combine fish caramel and sweet chili sauce and mix with Brussels sprouts.

Finish with lemon juice.

Adjust sweetness with fish caramel and acidity with lemon juice, until desired balance.

Season with salt to taste.

Uchi

252 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

www.uchimiami.com

305-995-0915

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.