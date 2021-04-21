Crispy Brussels Sprouts/ Uchi, Miami

(WSVN) - Brussels sprouts may not be the most popular vegetable, but a South Florida chef believes they could be a family’s favorite with his sweet and spicy sauces. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Dina Butterfield
The Restaurant: Uchi, Miami
The Dish: Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients:
1 Quart Brussels Sprouts
2 oz. Fish Caramel (Recipe Below)
2 oz. Sweet Chili Sauce (Recipe Below)
Juice of 2 Lemons
Salt to taste
Ingredients for Fish Caramel:
1 Stalk Lemongrass
1 Bulb Garlic
1 Large Shallot
1 Large Piece Ginger
1 Thai Chili
1 Cup Squid Brand Fish Sauce
1 Cup Sugar
1 Cup Water
Ingredients for Sweet Chili Sauce:
¼ Cup Fish Sauce
¼ Cup Sugar
¼ Cup White Vinegar
3 Cloves Garlic
2 Tablespoon Green Onion Whites
1 Tablespoon Water
1 Tablespoon Korean Chili Flakes
Method of Preparation for Fish Caramel:
- Combine lemongrass, garlic, shallot, ginger and Thai chili in a pot and cook to caramelize.
- Deglaze the pan with fish sauce.
- Add the water and sugar, and cook until reduced by half.
- Cool down and reserve for use.
Method of Preparation for Sweet Chili Sauce:
- Slice the green onion whites into thin rounds cutting across the stalk.
- Combine the salt, sugar and Korean chili flakes and mix well.
- Peel and thinly slice the garlic.
- Combine fish sauce, water, and vinegar.
- Pour the vinegar mixture into the sugar mixture, and mix well.
- Add the garlic and onion, then refrigerate and reserve till use.
Method of Preparation:
- Quarter brussels sprouts and fry at 350 degrees Farenheit until caramelized and crispy.
- Combine fish caramel and sweet chili sauce and mix with Brussels sprouts.
- Finish with lemon juice.
- Adjust sweetness with fish caramel and acidity with lemon juice, until desired balance.
- Season with salt to taste.
Uchi
252 NW 25th St.
Miami, FL 33127
www.uchimiami.com
305-995-0915
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.