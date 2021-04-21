Crispy Brussels Sprouts/ Uchi, Miami

|

(WSVN) - Brussels sprouts may not be the most popular vegetable, but a South Florida chef believes they could be a family’s favorite with his sweet and spicy sauces. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Dina Butterfield
The Restaurant: Uchi, Miami
The Dish: Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 Quart Brussels Sprouts
2 oz. Fish Caramel (Recipe Below)
2 oz. Sweet Chili Sauce (Recipe Below)
Juice of 2 Lemons
Salt to taste

Ingredients for Fish Caramel:

1 Stalk Lemongrass
1 Bulb Garlic
1 Large Shallot
1 Large Piece Ginger
1 Thai Chili
1 Cup Squid Brand Fish Sauce
1 Cup Sugar
1 Cup Water

Ingredients for Sweet Chili Sauce:

¼ Cup Fish Sauce
¼ Cup Sugar
¼ Cup White Vinegar
3 Cloves Garlic
2 Tablespoon Green Onion Whites
1 Tablespoon Water
1 Tablespoon Korean Chili Flakes

Method of Preparation for Fish Caramel:

  • Combine lemongrass, garlic, shallot, ginger and Thai chili in a pot and cook to caramelize.
  • Deglaze the pan with fish sauce.
  • Add the water and sugar, and cook until reduced by half.
  • Cool down and reserve for use.

Method of Preparation for Sweet Chili Sauce:

  • Slice the green onion whites into thin rounds cutting across the stalk.
  • Combine the salt, sugar and Korean chili flakes and mix well.
  • Peel and thinly slice the garlic.
  • Combine fish sauce, water, and vinegar.
  • Pour the vinegar mixture into the sugar mixture, and mix well.
  • Add the garlic and onion, then refrigerate and reserve till use.

Method of Preparation:

  • Quarter brussels sprouts and fry at 350 degrees Farenheit until caramelized and crispy.
  • Combine fish caramel and sweet chili sauce and mix with Brussels sprouts.
  • Finish with lemon juice.
  • Adjust sweetness with fish caramel and acidity with lemon juice, until desired balance.
  • Season with salt to taste.

Uchi
252 NW 25th St.
Miami, FL 33127
www.uchimiami.com
305-995-0915

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending