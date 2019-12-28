Crews to upright Marc Anthony’s charred mega yacht amid removal efforts

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are planning to upright Marc Anthony’s 120-foot mega yacht, more than a week after it burst into flames and capsized while it was docked on Watson Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard was overseeing the salvage operation of the Andiamo at the Island Gardens Marina, off the MacArthur Causeway, Saturday.

Workers will attempt to roll the yacht and straighten it to stabilize the vessel in the upright position.

Crews hope to have the boat and the fuel out of the water in the coming days.

Officials said two crew members were on board when the fire broke out in the Andiamo, Dec. 18.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, and no other boats caught fire.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

