MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is picking back up after Ultra Music Festival concluded.

Crews took apart the Ultra Music Festival stage sets and leftover trash in downtown Miami.

With the festival ending, traffic along Biscayne Boulevard has also reopened.

Thousands of electronic dance music fans gathered for Ultra’s 26th year in Miami over the weekend. Popular DJs and music producers played their biggest hits as visual displays lit up the sky.

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