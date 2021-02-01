Crews team up to battle wildfire in epic ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Lone Star’ crossover

Monday night brings the crossover event fans — and the Fox publicity team — have been waiting for. The heroes from “9-1-1” and its spin-off, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” are joining forces. Here’s a sneak peek at the hottest two shows on Fox.

Rob Lowe (as Owen Strand: “The fire is now on a collision course with the city.”

Helicoper pilot: “Mayday, we are going down.”

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and so is the wildfire in tonight’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” crossover episodes.

Ryan Guzman (as Eddie Diaz): “Welcome to Texas, Buck.”

Jim Parrack (as Judd Ryder): “What you waiting for, Hollywood? Get your bag and roll out.”

The shows are hot enough, thanks to their smoking stars, and it only gets more intense when the 118 helps the 126 fight the flames.

The stars are sure fans will need some cooling down.

Ronen Rubinstein: “Now you get to feel the fan excitement from ‘9-1-1,’ and then our sort of fan bases converge, and it becomes this super fandom.”

The show’s heroes bond with each other — and for these crossover episodes, the cast did, too.

Aisha Hinds: “It just heightens my appreciation and love for the franchise overall, you know, just knowing that we have two shows with people who are working really hard, mindful of being in service to people who really live this life on a day-to-day, especially in this climate.”

The episode taps into the characters’ expertise as they work together.

Ronen Rubinstein: “They really got to showcase everybody’s sort of like superpowers, because I think, first responders are superheroes.”

Aisha Hinds: “It sort of gives you a drone picture of how all the first responders converge and work together so beautifully.”

This was also another way for the “9-1-1” franchise to go big as the new season gets started.

Ronen Rubinstein: “I think it’s the greatest one-two punch in the ‘9-1-1’ universe. I’m pretty sure it’s going to be the biggest episode ever.”

Make sure to catch the “9-1-1” crossover episodes, starting at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.