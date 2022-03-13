MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the end of an era for an iconic Miami Beach hotel.

Crews on Saturday started to take down the Deauville Beach Resort.

The city had issued a permit to demolish the hotel, which had made history since the late 1950s as a destination for Hollywood celebrities and music superstars.

The resort, which has been closed since 2017, first opened in 1957 and famously hosted the Beatles in 1964.

Historic preservationists had been fighting in order to save it from demolition.

