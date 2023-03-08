The Spice Girls had the right idea when they said “people of the world, spice up your life!” One way to spice things up is by trying something new. We’re checking out a food festival that’s bringing a global experience to the 305.

You don’t have to travel far to get a taste of creole culture.

The Creole Food Festival is returning to SoFlo for the first time in three years.

Fabrice J. Armand: “We are super excited to be back in South Florida because this is our 5th year anniversary.”

This isn’t your average fest.

Fabrice J. Armand: “The Creole Food Festival is the only food festival that connects Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, South America, and the South of the U.S.”

That means you’re not just getting food from these places.

Fabrice J. Armand: “Each chef will have their own station and individuals are able to actually go at the different stations and try the food from those different chefs.”

But also live music and entertainment!

This year’s festival is extra special because it features an all-female chef lineup for the first time.

One person on the roster is Chef Amina Ly.

Chef Amina Ly: “I can cook French, Italian, African, Creole, many cuisines.”

We got a preview of what she’ll be dishing out at the fest when we stopped by her restaurant The Katz in North Miami.

Chef Amina Ly: “I will do mafe. Mafe is a classic African dish … It is a dish made with beef and peanut butter.”

The stew is served over fufu made from plantains and yams.

Miami Shores Mayor Sandra Harris: “This was food that I had never had an opportunity to experience, so it broadened my own palette and my understanding of the different types of creole food.”

Another local superstar bringing the flavor to the Creole Food Festival is Chef Cynthia Verna, aka Chef Thia.

She’s excited for the camaraderie of the event.

Cynthia “Thia” Verna: “It’s actually very powerful to have different females from different countries collaberating together. So I get to taste everybody’s food. So for me it’s the food and the connection.”

We caught up with her at the BKS audio and video production studios in miami springs.

Cynthia “Thia” Verna

“The dish I’m making today is my version of chicken creole from Haiti from Cap-Haitien, except I’m adding a little bit of pigeon peas, a little bit of wine … It’s gonna be served with a coconut rice and a sweet fried plantain.”))

And for the finishing touch — a sprinkle of one of chef Thia’s special spice blends.

Jason Wesley: “I don’t like coconut. I don’t like cashews. But the way that she mixed that together, with the plantains, it was amazing. I love it. I think it’s always great to try anything that’s new, that’s going to expand your horizons.”

The Creole Food Festival is March 18 at the Ancient Spanish Monastery in North Miami Beach.

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.