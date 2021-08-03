When anxiety is at an all-time high, #SelfCare should be a top priority, but that doesn’t always have to include a trip to the spa. How about an afternoon mushing clay between your fingers at a pottery studio? For more clay magic, here’s Alex Miranda, the man we call Harry Pottery.

As you know, it’s basically illegal to mention pottery without cracking a joke about that sexy scene from the movie “Ghost,” but one clay class we found in Fort Lauderdale is more comedy than romance, and it will really lift your spirits!

Get it? Spirits? Ghost?

Need a break from it all?

At Mingo Makes It Pottery Studios in Fort Lauderdale…

Domingo Olavarria, Mingo Makes It Pottery Studios: “You connect with your inner child. There’s something fun about playing with clay, getting dirty.”

Two-hour face sculpting classes…

Domingo Olavarria: “They’re fun sculptures. They’re not too serious. They’re cartoonish.”

Just might turn that frown upside down!

Alex Miranda: “Can a beginner pull something like this off?”

Domingo Olavarria: “Absolutely.”

Alex Miranda: “You think so?”

Domingo Olavarria: “Yes.”

Taught by local artist Benjamin Martin Levin.

Benjamin Martin Levin: “When it’s all said and done, it’s going to look amazing, guarantee it.”

Start by smacking the ball of clay into the shape of, like, an acorn.

Alex Miranda: “It feels good! Smack that!”

Or, Akon. On the back side, poke a hole with your thumb, and then, just open it up.

Benjamin Martin Levin: “You’re trying to make it like an upside down bowl.”

Although, not too much.

Alex Miranda: “It’s looking like a plate! We’re making a face!”

Angie, guest: “It’s my face!”

Next up…

Benjamin Martin Levin: “We flip on this side and start to work on the features: the mouth, the nose, the eyes.”

And that tongue!

Alex Miranda: “Have you ever heard of Megan Thee Stallion?”

Benjamin Martin Levin: Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “‘Cause you know this is… She goes… ‘Ahh!'”

For the nose, he says to cut out the size of a little sausage, and then…

Benjamin Martin Levin: “Just pinch this into the clay. You see this?”

He makes it look so easy!

Angie: “No, it looks awesome.”

Alex Miranda: “I mean, what do you think?”

Now, the mouth.

Benjamin Martin Levin: That’s the start of the mouth. Everyone see that?”

Carve the clay like you would a pumpkin.

Alex Miranda: “It looks like a Nike check, but do you think that’ll be fun? ‘Just Do It!'”

A few finishing touches and…

Alex Miranda: “This looks so crazy but in the best way.”

Sixty dollars includes the class, materials, firing, and glazing, but the soundtrack is all you.

Alex Miranda: “And time can do so much…”

Mingo Makes It has all kinds of fun classes, including the famous wheel.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mingo Makes It

746 NE 3rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

305-307-9038

www.mingomakesit.com

