Create your own doughnuts at Honeybee Doughnuts in The Falls

After months at home, creativity in the kitchen is lacking, but we still need to eat, and we still want dessert, so why not let someone else do the baking? And best of all, you get the fun task of decorating and eating.

Honeybee Doughnuts at The Falls in Miami is all the buzz.

Karen Muirhead, Honeybee Doughnuts: “Basically, we have artisanal doughnuts with all different flavors and flavor profiles.”

Their newest doughnut creation is a hole lot of fun.

Karen Muirhead: “We decided to create a do-it-yourself doughnut kit.”

They make the doughnuts, and the do-it-yourself kit lets you do the decorating.

Karen Muirhead: “Basically, it gives you a platform where you can decorate it however you want it, and you can put your toppings.”

Honeybee’s original kit costs $25 and comes with a dozen freshly made mini doughnuts.

Karen Muirhead: “The standard kit includes half a dozen lightly glazed doughnuts, half a dozen churro doughnuts, M&Ms, white chocolate, our Oreo dust, our rainbow sprinkles, marshmallows and our vanilla bean piping bag.”

And if you want to get more creative, you can mix things up and pick from more than a dozen other toppings.

Karen Muirhead: “If you would like to customize it and change the toppings, if its the same amount of toppings, the price doesn’t change, and per additional topping, it’s a dollar.”

From patriotic to pastel, you can even change the color scheme.

Karen Muirhead: “Really, really the possibilities are endless.”

Once you get your kit, it’s time to make each bite your own.

Karen Muirhead: “The first thing you are going to do is grab your piping bag and put your glaze on, and then, you are going to select all the toppings you like that you want to add onto your doughnut.”

There are no rules when it comes to decorating your doughnuts.

It’s all about having fun.

Karen Muirhead: “This is the cool part about all this is that there are no specific instructions. You can do whatever you like with it.”

And best of all…

Karen Muirhead: “It’s good for kids, but it’s also good for grownups.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Honeybee Doughnuts

7388 Red Road

South Miami, FL 33143

786-773-2770

honeybeedoughnuts.com/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.