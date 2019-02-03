Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato ‘Zoodles’ / Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for a meatless, no-carb main course? We have just the thing as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato ‘Zoodles’

Ingredients:

1 large zucchini- spiraled

2 tbs. of oil from sun-dried tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Spiralize a large zucchini (or buy it already spiralized). Set aside.

In a hot pan, put in oil from sun-dried tomatoes. Add chopped garlic and sauté for a minute, then add chopped sun-dried tomatoes. Stir well. Add salt and pepper, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese. Stir well to incorporate the sauce.

Next, add in the “zoodles” and stir well to coat. Reduce heat and cook for eight to 10 minutes, until the “zoodles” are cooked to the consistency that you like.

To Plate:

Garnish with more Parmesan if you like, then serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 6

