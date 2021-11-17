(WSVN) - Never serve up bland-tasting chicken again! A way to give it a tasty kick in Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: John Janho

The Restaurant: Eve On the Water, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Creamy Chicken a la “Eve”

Ingredients:

3-4 boneless chicken breasts trimmed of fat

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

2 tbsp of our “Eve-ning Seasoning” (can substitute with: 1 tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp dried thyme, ½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional) and 1 tbsp Italian seasoning)

2 tbsp vegetable oil (can use olive oil if desired)

½ cup chicken stock or white wine

2 tablespoon butter (unsalted)

2 cup heavy cream

1 cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes (drained of oil)

1 tbsp garlic, minced

2 cup chopped fresh spinach

2 tbsp ricotta cheese

Fresh basil (chiffonade for garnish if desired)

Method of Preparation:

  • Trim chicken from any fat and butterfly breast.
  • In a small bowl, mix all the dried herbs and seasoning. Season chicken evenly on both sides with salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and dried herb mix.
  • Heat a large skillet or sauté pan over medium heat. Then add oil to the pan.
  • Add the chicken to the pan and cook for about 5-6 minutes on each side.
  • Move the chicken around from time to time to ensure it cooks evenly and it doesn’t burn (you may cover the pan for 1-2 minutes with the lid, to help the chicken cook quicker, in this case reduce the heat to low).
  • Check if the chicken is no longer pink in the center (if chicken is not butterflied, place a thermometer into chicken breast and make sure it reaches 165 degrees). Remove from pan, place on a plate and cover tightly with foil.
  • Add the garlic to the pan and cook for 30 seconds, stirring continuously. Deglaze the pan with chicken stock or white wine. Add sun-dried tomatoes and spinach, until the spinach is slightly wilted.
  • Add the heavy cream, salt, and pepper to taste, and bring to a simmer. Stir slightly so the cream does not burn for 1-2 minutes.
  • Add unsalted butter and stir for about 1 minute or until butter has melted.
  • Add the ricotta cheese, stirring until the sauce has thickened slightly.
  • Place the chicken back into the pan, spooning the sauce on top of the chicken (I prefer to pierce the chicken with a knife or fork a few times so it will absorb the sauce better before placing the chicken back in the pan). Cook on low for about 1-2 minutes.

To Plate:

  • Place chicken on a plate or platter, topped with sauce and ingredients.
  • Add fresh chiffonade basil for garnish if desired.

Eve On the Water
1109 E Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
www.evelasolas.com
954-848-9900

