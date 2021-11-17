(WSVN) - Never serve up bland-tasting chicken again! A way to give it a tasty kick in Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: John Janho

The Restaurant: Eve On the Water, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Creamy Chicken a la “Eve”

Ingredients:

3-4 boneless chicken breasts trimmed of fat

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

2 tbsp of our “Eve-ning Seasoning” (can substitute with: 1 tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp dried thyme, ½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional) and 1 tbsp Italian seasoning)

2 tbsp vegetable oil (can use olive oil if desired)

½ cup chicken stock or white wine

2 tablespoon butter (unsalted)

2 cup heavy cream

1 cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes (drained of oil)

1 tbsp garlic, minced

2 cup chopped fresh spinach

2 tbsp ricotta cheese

Fresh basil (chiffonade for garnish if desired)

Method of Preparation:

Trim chicken from any fat and butterfly breast.

In a small bowl, mix all the dried herbs and seasoning. Season chicken evenly on both sides with salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and dried herb mix.

Heat a large skillet or sauté pan over medium heat. Then add oil to the pan.

Add the chicken to the pan and cook for about 5-6 minutes on each side.

Move the chicken around from time to time to ensure it cooks evenly and it doesn’t burn (you may cover the pan for 1-2 minutes with the lid, to help the chicken cook quicker, in this case reduce the heat to low).

Check if the chicken is no longer pink in the center (if chicken is not butterflied, place a thermometer into chicken breast and make sure it reaches 165 degrees). Remove from pan, place on a plate and cover tightly with foil.

Add the garlic to the pan and cook for 30 seconds, stirring continuously. Deglaze the pan with chicken stock or white wine. Add sun-dried tomatoes and spinach, until the spinach is slightly wilted.

Add the heavy cream, salt, and pepper to taste, and bring to a simmer. Stir slightly so the cream does not burn for 1-2 minutes.

Add unsalted butter and stir for about 1 minute or until butter has melted.

Add the ricotta cheese, stirring until the sauce has thickened slightly.

Place the chicken back into the pan, spooning the sauce on top of the chicken (I prefer to pierce the chicken with a knife or fork a few times so it will absorb the sauce better before placing the chicken back in the pan). Cook on low for about 1-2 minutes.

To Plate :

Place chicken on a plate or platter, topped with sauce and ingredients.

Add fresh chiffonade basil for garnish if desired.

Eve On the Water

1109 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

www.evelasolas.com

954-848-9900

