(WSVN) - Never serve up bland-tasting chicken again! A way to give it a tasty kick in Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: John Janho
The Restaurant: Eve On the Water, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Creamy Chicken a la “Eve”
Ingredients:
3-4 boneless chicken breasts trimmed of fat
1 tsp salt
1 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp paprika
2 tbsp of our “Eve-ning Seasoning” (can substitute with: 1 tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp dried thyme, ½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional) and 1 tbsp Italian seasoning)
2 tbsp vegetable oil (can use olive oil if desired)
½ cup chicken stock or white wine
2 tablespoon butter (unsalted)
2 cup heavy cream
1 cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes (drained of oil)
1 tbsp garlic, minced
2 cup chopped fresh spinach
2 tbsp ricotta cheese
Fresh basil (chiffonade for garnish if desired)
Method of Preparation:
- Trim chicken from any fat and butterfly breast.
- In a small bowl, mix all the dried herbs and seasoning. Season chicken evenly on both sides with salt, pepper, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder and dried herb mix.
- Heat a large skillet or sauté pan over medium heat. Then add oil to the pan.
- Add the chicken to the pan and cook for about 5-6 minutes on each side.
- Move the chicken around from time to time to ensure it cooks evenly and it doesn’t burn (you may cover the pan for 1-2 minutes with the lid, to help the chicken cook quicker, in this case reduce the heat to low).
- Check if the chicken is no longer pink in the center (if chicken is not butterflied, place a thermometer into chicken breast and make sure it reaches 165 degrees). Remove from pan, place on a plate and cover tightly with foil.
- Add the garlic to the pan and cook for 30 seconds, stirring continuously. Deglaze the pan with chicken stock or white wine. Add sun-dried tomatoes and spinach, until the spinach is slightly wilted.
- Add the heavy cream, salt, and pepper to taste, and bring to a simmer. Stir slightly so the cream does not burn for 1-2 minutes.
- Add unsalted butter and stir for about 1 minute or until butter has melted.
- Add the ricotta cheese, stirring until the sauce has thickened slightly.
- Place the chicken back into the pan, spooning the sauce on top of the chicken (I prefer to pierce the chicken with a knife or fork a few times so it will absorb the sauce better before placing the chicken back in the pan). Cook on low for about 1-2 minutes.
To Plate:
- Place chicken on a plate or platter, topped with sauce and ingredients.
- Add fresh chiffonade basil for garnish if desired.
Eve On the Water
1109 E Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
www.evelasolas.com
954-848-9900
