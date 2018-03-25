Creamy Avocado & Spinach Pasta/Belkys

Are you in the mood for Italian cuisine? We have a delicious recipe that’s tasty and easy to make! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Creamy Avocado & Spinach Pasta

Ingredients:

10 oz. spaghetti or fettuccine

1 ripe avocado

1 cup fresh spinach

1/2 cup pine nuts

1/4 cup basil

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tbs. fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup pasta water (or more to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

* To double the recipe- double the ingredients and use a whole box of pasta.

Method of Preparation:

Cook pasta as per package instructions. Set aside a half cup of pasta water to add to the sauce.

Add spinach, avocado, pine nuts, basil, parmesan, lemon juice, pasta water and blend until creamy. If you need to add more pasta water, do it a little at a time until you get the desired consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Drain pasta, add the sauce and toss gently.

To Plate:

Garnish with more parmesan and serve!

Serves: 4

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.