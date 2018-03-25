Creamy Avocado & Spinach Pasta/Belkys

Are you in the mood for Italian cuisine? We have a delicious recipe that’s tasty and easy to make! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Creamy Avocado & Spinach Pasta

Ingredients:
10 oz. spaghetti or fettuccine
1 ripe avocado
1 cup fresh spinach
1/2 cup pine nuts
1/4 cup basil
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 tbs. fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup pasta water (or more to taste)
Salt and pepper to taste

* To double the recipe- double the ingredients and use a whole box of pasta.

Method of Preparation:

  • Cook pasta as per package instructions. Set aside a half cup of pasta water to add to the sauce.
  • Add spinach, avocado, pine nuts, basil, parmesan, lemon juice, pasta water and blend until creamy. If you need to add more pasta water, do it a little at a time until you get the desired consistency. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  • Drain pasta, add the sauce and toss gently.

To Plate:
Garnish with more parmesan and serve!

Serves: 4

