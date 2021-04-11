If you’re looking for something sweet to eat this morning, we got just the thing to put a smile on your face. Let’s see what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Cream Puffs

Ingredients:

1 package of puff pasty sheets

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbs sugar (for whipped cream)

2 tbs rum (optional)

pinch salt

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

1 tbs sugar (for strawberries)

1 pinch salt

powdered sugar for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Use a cookie cutter to cut out rounds of pastry about 3 inches in diameter.

Wash and slice strawberries and add them to a bowl with sugar and a pinch salt. Mix and let them sit while puff pastry bakes.

puff pastry bakes.

In a bowl, add heavy whipping cream and use a hand mixer to beat until soft peaks form.

Add rum and sugar and beat again until stiff peaks form.

Add rum and sugar and beat again until stiff peaks form. Place finished baked rounds on a sheet to cool.

Pull them apart and make the cream puffs by adding a dollop of whipped cream on top of one round, then add a strawberry on top of the whipped cream and put another pastry round on top of that- like a sandwich.

Top with more whipped cream. Repeat until all the pastry rounds are filled.

Garnish with powdered sugar and enjoy!

