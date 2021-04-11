Cream Puffs/ Belkys

If you’re looking for something sweet to eat this morning, we got just the thing to put a smile on your face. Let’s see what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Dish: Cream Puffs
Ingredients:
1 package of puff pasty sheets
1 cup heavy cream
1 tbs sugar (for whipped cream)
2 tbs rum (optional)
pinch salt
1/2 cup sliced strawberries
1 tbs sugar (for strawberries)
1 pinch salt
powdered sugar for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Use a cookie cutter to cut out rounds of pastry about 3 inches in diameter.
- Wash and slice strawberries and add them to a bowl with sugar and a pinch salt. Mix and let them sit while
puff pastry bakes.
- In a bowl, add heavy whipping cream and use a hand mixer to beat until soft peaks form.
Add rum and sugar and beat again until stiff peaks form.
- Place finished baked rounds on a sheet to cool.
- Pull them apart and make the cream puffs by adding a dollop of whipped cream on top of one round, then add a strawberry on top of the whipped cream and put another pastry round on top of that- like a sandwich.
- Top with more whipped cream. Repeat until all the pastry rounds are filled.
- Garnish with powdered sugar and enjoy!
—
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.