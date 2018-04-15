Cream Cheese Frosting/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for something sweet? We’ve got a treat that will top lots of your favorite desserts! That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Cream Cheese Frosting
*Courtesy Food Network Kitchen
Ingredients:
4 ounces unsalted butter, softened
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Method of Preparation:
– Add butter and cream cheese together in a bowl and blend with a mixer on medium high.
– Turn to low, and add the powdered sugar a little at a time until creamy. Stop and scrape the bowl and blend again.
– Beat in the vanilla extract and it’s ready to serve.
To Plate:
– Use this delicious homemade frosting to top cakes, cupcakes… or think out of the box and serve it with strawberries dipped in the frosting with sprinkles. It’s also a great spread on graham crackers to make little sandwiches. Let your imagine run wild!
Serves: 8-12
