Cream Cheese Frosting/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for something sweet? We’ve got a treat that will top lots of your favorite desserts! That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Cream Cheese Frosting

*Courtesy Food Network Kitchen

Ingredients:

4 ounces unsalted butter, softened

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Method of Preparation:

– Add butter and cream cheese together in a bowl and blend with a mixer on medium high.

– Turn to low, and add the powdered sugar a little at a time until creamy. Stop and scrape the bowl and blend again.

– Beat in the vanilla extract and it’s ready to serve.

To Plate:

– Use this delicious homemade frosting to top cakes, cupcakes… or think out of the box and serve it with strawberries dipped in the frosting with sprinkles. It’s also a great spread on graham crackers to make little sandwiches. Let your imagine run wild!

Serves: 8-12

