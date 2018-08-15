‘Crazy Rich Asians’ stars want more Asian-dominant films in Hollywood

Unless you’re a fan of Asian cinema and love subtitles, you haven’t seen a movie with an all Asian cast in a long time, but with the arrival of “Crazy Rich Asians,” the wait is over. The stars told Deco they hope it’s the start of a cool trend.

Constance Wu (as Rachel Chu): “You should have told me that you were like the Prince William of Asia.”

Henry Golding (as Nick Young): “That’s ridiculous. Much more of a Harry.”

They’re already crazy and rich. Now, these Asians are going for global gold, stirring up conversation and sending Hollywood a message about representations.

Henry Golding: “Hopefully inspiring a completely new generation of the idea of being able to tell their stories and having a voice and having an outlet so large as the form of cinema.”

The big screen adaptation of the 2013 best selling novel is the first major studio film in 25 years to star an all Asian cast.

Constance Wu: “This is an experience worth making a huge Hollywood blockbuster out of, and that’s special.”

The couple at the heart of the romance comedy — played by Constance Wu and newcomer Henry Golding — said the movie speaks to all identities of the Asian community.

Constance Wu: “It shows our culture isn’t just skin deep. It’s not about how we look. It’s about how we got where we are.”

Gemma Chan: “And there’s that distinction between Asians who grow up in Asia and Asians as we … Well, myself and Constance who have grown up in the West and the diaspora, so yeah, I think that distinction’s really, really important.”

Constance Wu (as Rachel Chu): “If Nick chose me, he would lose his family. And if he chose family, he might spend the rest of his life resenting you.”

With the buzz getting bigger by the day, everyone involved hopes the excitement will serve as a wake-up call.

Awkwafina: “And it seems like a long time coming and even making the movie, I didn’t expect, you know, how big this is really coming out to be.”

Ken Jeong: “I’ve never experienced anything like this in my career.”

Ken Jeong (as Wy Mun Goh): “This is gold standard.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” is out in theaters Aug. 15.

