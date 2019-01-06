BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — To say “Crazy Rich Asians” star Michelle Yeoh is excited to be at the Golden Globes this year is a bit of an understatement.

Yeoh says it’s her first time at the awards show, and that being there Sunday, “means so much” despite having to wait a “very long time” to get the chance.

She says, “It tells us that we are part of a community.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” is nominated for two Globes including best actress for Constance Wu and best musical or comedy film.

She’s looking forward to seeing what Sandra Oh has in store as co-host of the ceremony tonight, but Yeoh is also looking to the future. She has a suggestion for the film academy about who should host the Oscars this year: her co-star Ken Jeong.

“Why not,” Yeoh asked. “I’m sure he can sing and dance! I’m putting it out there.”

