‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actresses explain cultural significance of movie, diverse cast

“Crazy Rich Asians” is a popular book, and if the reviews are to be believed — it’s also going to be a popular movie. The film has an almost perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes! Deco went crazy with the cast.

Constance Wu (as Rachel Chu): “I hardly know anything about them. Every time I bring them up, he changes the subject.

Kheng Hua Tan (as Kerry Chu): “Maybe he’s poor and he has to send them money.”

Wrong!

Don’t you guys know the name of the movie you’re in?

It’s called “Crazy Rich Asians!”

Awkwafina (as Peik Lin Goh): “These people aren’t just rich. They’re crazy rich.”

There ya go.

The movie is about a young Asian-American woman whose boyfriend doesn’t tell her that his family’s wealthy — until he takes her to visit them in Singapore.

And that’s a little confusing for the girlfriend, played by Constance Wu.

Constance Wu: “Banana Republic is fancy clothing for her, ya know? So when she’s thrown into this world of wealth, it is unlike anything she’s ever known.”

And it’s not just that. The boyfriend’s mother, played by the timeless Michelle Yeoh, isn’t exactly easy to impress.

Michelle Yeoh (Eleanor Young): “I know this much. You will never be enough.”

Well, excuuuuuse you!

Michelle’s gotta be more easy-going in real life … even if her character isn’t.

Michelle Yeoh: “She’s formidable. Everybody looks at her and they tremble in their shoes. And then of course comes this girl that she thinks is unsuitable simply because she understands this young lady has no idea what it takes to be in a traditional Chinese family.”

Make no mistake, though — the movie has plenty of comedy, especially from supporting cast members like Nico Santos and Awkwafina.

Nico Santos (as Oliver T’sien): “I’m not sure if it’s working, or if she looks like a clown’s tampon.

Awkwafina (as Peik Lin Goh): “On a heavy day.”

Constance Wu: “Rom Com. Romance, comedy… that’s all you want in life.”

The stars also think this could be an important film because of its big and diverse Asian cast.

Constance Wu: “So frequently, Hollywood thinks that Asians are this one monolith, like there isn’t a difference between Asian Asians and Asian-Americans.”

Awkwafina: “This movie is gonna be so important for my generation and my community, and I feel like to be a part of it is incredible.”

Awkwafina (as Peik Lin Goh): “You nasty, you kinda nasty, you got nastier!”

“Crazy Rich Asians” is in theaters on Wednesday.

