Crazy About You brings communal dining for food enthusiasts

Calling all single people! Have you ever wanted to eat out, but you didn't go because you had no one to go with? Well, one South Florida hotspot solved that problem. Here you get good food, and you can make new friends.

Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel Green): “I wish I was one of those people who could eat in restaurants alone.”

Courteney Cox (as Monica Geller): “You should try it. It’s a really good thing to do.”

On “Friends,” Rachel wondered if she could go to a restaurant by herself. She didn’t like the idea of sitting alone with no one to talk to.

If only she had Miami’s own — Crazy About You.

Alexandria Gallego, manager: “Something unique about Crazy About You is our communal dining and our attention to details. We take into account that we have different people who come into the restaurant and we’re bringing this new feature to meet other people and enjoy the same type of setting we offer.”

This Brickell-area restaurant has international cuisine, great water views and some really big tables for communal dining.

Alexandria Gallego: “Communal dining at Crazy About You means we offer large tables where singles or small groups can sit together and enjoy each other’s company.”

Instead of being alone at a table, here you make new friends when you sit with others.

Alexandria Gallego: “The tables for communal dining are for a combination of singles or small parties of two or three people, who come in and want to meet other singles or other people of two or three.”

Order their amazing build-your-own brownie sundae, fresh fish or short ribs.

At the communal tables, you share the space, not the plates.

Ana Margarita, customer: “The communal dining experience is very convenient for me and for a lot of people in the Miami area. When you don’t have time to coordinate lunch or dinner and you stop by, you have someone to eat with.”

The communal dining tables are first come, first serve. And with a steady rotation of people coming and going, you get to meet new folks all the time.

Alexandria Gallego: “Everyone can order when they want and how they want, and everyone tends to love and has a good time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Crazy About You

1155 Brickell Bay Dr. Suite101

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 377-4442

http://crazyaboutyourestaurant.com/

