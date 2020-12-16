Cozy up at home for Christmas with the Zoey Reva holiday loungewear collection

You want comfortable? We’ve got your comfortable — and cute.

Deco’s checking out some looks that are merry and bright!

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Scratch that. Christmas looks kinda different in 2020.

The most wonderful time of the year is getting a whole lot cozier, and local brand Zoey Reva is here to help you look chic and sleek with their new “Home for the Holidays” collection.

Zoey Sage: “We wanna make sure that we keep it festive for the holidays, even if we’re all gonna be at home this year.”

You don’t have to go out to get into the holiday spirit.

This line features both loungewear and dresses that’ll have you feeling merry and bright.

Zoey Sage: “These looks are perfect for staying on the couch, putting up the tree, making cookies. Anything you wanna do, they’re perfect for it while you’re at home.”

Loungewear has become an even bigger wardrobe staple this year.

Zoey Reva has plenty of cute prints, like these matching candy cane jammies.

Zoey Sage: “Even if you’re home, you can still look good and feel good in really comfy, cute loungewear pieces.”

Dreaming of a white Christmas isn’t hard when you’re rocking this sugar-sugar set, and if your holiday needs a pop of color, mix it up with some tie-dye.

Ready to sleigh, girl, sleigh — in a different way? Dress it up with some dresses!

Zoey Sage: “We are doing emeralds, reds, really beautiful, staple Christmas colors. There’s satin, there’s silk, but they’re still comfortable.”

Getting dolled up might not be the first thing that comes to mind for a quiet Christmas at home. But, hey, you gotta look good for those Zoom parties with friends and family!

Zoey Sage: “Even though you’re not going out you’re still dressing up for you and you could still look beautiful from home and feel festive and get a little dressed up, even if it’s for a Zoom.”

And don’t forget to snap that holly, jolly selfie for the Gram!

“Your wardrobe shouldn’t be hard. It should be easy, and it should be fun, and it should make you feel beautiful.”

